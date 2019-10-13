(Bloomberg) -- Tunisians go to the polls Sunday in a presidential vote that offers two starkly different directions for the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

Emerging from a weeks-long stint in prison, controversial media mogul Nabil Karoui is going toe-to-toe with Kais Saied, a stern law professor who was the surprise winner of last month’s first-round vote after a youth-driven campaign that barely registered with the media.

The battle between the two outsiders has become the clearest sign yet of Tunisia’s raging discontent with the political establishment, eight years after a revolt that sparked turmoil across the Middle East. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The final results are due by Oct. 15.

The North African country has made solid democratic gains since President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s 2011 ouster -- shown by a series of free elections in the past month -- yet many of its 11.5 million people say authorities have failed to improve their lives.

The presidential role is that of an elder statesman who has a say in foreign affairs, security and defense, balanced by the powerful parliament. The fragmented result of last week’s legislative vote, however -- in which no party emerged near a majority -- may complicate that dynamic.

‘Spirit of Change’

Both Karoui and Saied have appealed to the will of the people, promising to pull Tunisia out of its post-revolution malaise, with some echoes of the populist wave that’s roiled politics across the world.

Constitutional law expert Saied, 61, whose composed, unemotional speaking style earned him the nickname Robot Man, is promising a wholesale restructuring of Tunisian politics, expanding parliament to deepen the sense of representation, especially outside major cities.

Saied has “brought back the spirit of change” that once animated the revolution, and managed to bring together an unusual spectrum of Islamists, secularists and leftists, said political analyst Boulababa Salem.

Yet the professor has also faced criticism for his more socially conservative views, including on women’s inheritance rights, leading to accusations he’s a closet Islamist -- claims he denies.

Meanwhile, Karoui, the 56-year-old owner of Nessma TV, has built himself up as a champion of the poor. His charity foundation has been dubbed ‘the Pasta Party’ due to its distribution of food, medical help and domestic appliances to some of Tunisia’s neediest communities.

Challenging Status Quo

But corruption allegations, highlighted by a watchdog three years ago, have threatened to derail his bid. Karoui was arrested in late August, shortly after police issued an arrest warrant on money laundering and tax evasion charges; he competed in the first round while in jail.

Released last Wednesday, he’s awaiting a date for any trial. Karoui’s Heart of Tunisia party calls the accusations an attempt to quash a challenger to the status quo.

In a televised debate with Saied on Friday, Karoui described himself as a progressive, liberal businessman committed to social freedoms and with the savvy to attract foreign investment. He said addressing poverty will tackle the root causes of extremist violence in Tunisia, where there have been sporadic militant attacks on tourist sites.

For all their outsider credentials, both candidates will have to attract people who’ve previously supported Tunisia’s main parties. After Saied’s Sept. 15 victory as an independent, he was endorsed by Ennahda, moderate Islamists who have Tunisia’s most organized political machine and a solid electoral base.

That, however, could galvanize some of Tunisia’s more staunch secularists behind Karoui, whose party has a fierce rivalry with Ennahda -- the winner of the most seats in the parliamentary vote.

At least one positive has been the nation’s partial stirring out of political apathy, according to analyst Mohamed Yousfi. “Tunisians, who followed the debate intensively, have regained their interest,” he said.

