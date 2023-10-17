(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global’s Showtime is dropping its sports coverage at the end of 2023, closing out 37 years of such programming at the pay-TV network.

In recent years, Showtime has featured boxing and mixed martial arts, as well as documentaries.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with boxing and other content produced by the Showtime sports team,” the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Showtime said it made the decision to more efficiently allocate resources, joining other media companies that have had to reset priorities as more viewers get their entertainment online. Paramount is also the parent of the CBS network, which carries of broad swath of sports, including the NFL.

