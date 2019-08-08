Showtime with Scarlet Fu: Behind the Scenes of ETF IQ

You know ETFs have gone mainstream when there are multiple TV shows about them, including Bloomberg’s own ETF IQ. Nearing its 100th episode, the show is co-hosted by veteran Bloomberg TV anchor Scarlet Fu and Eric. On this episode of Trillions, Scarlet and Eric take Joel behind-the-scenes of the fast-paced show, pick some of their favorite moments with noteworthy guests, and also deconstruct a few lessons from the ever-evolving ETF industry.

