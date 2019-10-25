(Bloomberg) -- Platinum-mining workers are unlikely to embark on a strike as a result of the current round of wage negotiations, Sibanye Gold Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Neal Froneman said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Johannesburg office.

More from Froneman on the wage talks:

Workers belonging to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union have “no appetite” to strike at Rustenburg and Marikana mines.

New secret-ballot voting rules to decide a strike help workers to make decisions independent of union leaders.

Froneman said it’s possible to reach a “fair settlement” with AMCU in negotiations for a new wage deal currently being mediated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

“If I have called it wrong, there is a secret strike ballot and, based on interactions we had with our employees, chances of a strike are really remote.”

