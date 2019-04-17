(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union agreed to end a strike at Sibanye Gold Ltd.’s gold mines that has crippled production and squeezed the company’s finances.

AMCU signed the three-year wage agreement that Sibanye reached last year with other unions. Workers at the gold mines will also receive financial and other assistance from Sibanye, including a once-off payment, a cash advance to be repayable over 12-months and transport to return to work.

Key Insights

The agreement represents the end to months of legal wrangling between the two sides and violence that left at least nine people dead. AMCU went on strike on Nov. 21. after refusing to sign the wage deal Sibanye agreed to with three other unions. Any workers dismissed for strike-related misconduct will be subject to normal disciplinary proceedings, Sibanye said Wednesday.

The strike has sharply reduced output at Sibanye’s gold mines and worsened a plunge in South Africa’s production of the metal. The work stoppage has also hampered Sibanye’s efforts to reduce debt, contributing to the company’s decision to sell shares earlier this month to shore up its balance sheet.

Sibanye and AMCU, which have agreed to a “relationship-building program” following the strike, still remain embroiled in a separate dispute over the mining company’s plans to buy Lonmin Plc. The two sides will also head back to the negotiating table later this year for platinum-mine wage talks.

Market Reaction:

Sibanye rose 6.6 percent in Johannesburg, extending this year’s gain to 44 percent. The shares earlier erased losses after the company announced it would hold a joint press briefing with AMCU.

