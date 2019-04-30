(Bloomberg) -- About 1,800 workers are trapped underground at a Sibanye Gold Ltd. platinum operation in South Africa after an incident in the shaft used to transport workers, the company said.

  • The company may use an adjacent shaft to hoist the workers to the surface, although there’s currently no estimate for when that may happen, a spokesman said.

Key Insights

  • Some rails being transported underground fell down the shaft and have blocked it, said spokesman James Wellsted. Sibanye is assessing the shaft infrastructure, which may take a couple of hours, he said. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.
  • The workers entered the mine this morning and the incident happened around lunch time, around when they’d normally be ending their shift, he said.
  • The incident may revive concerns about safety at Sibanye, which last year experienced a spike in fatal accidents. About 1,000 workers were also trapped underground for more than a day at one of its gold mines in February 2018 after a power failure.

Market Reaction

  • Sibanye fell as much as 4.1 percent and traded 2.7 percent lower by 4:31 p.m. in Johannesburg.

