1h ago
Sibanye Says 1,800 Workers Trapped Underground in S. Africa Mine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- About 1,800 workers are trapped underground at a Sibanye Gold Ltd. platinum operation in South Africa after an incident in the shaft used to transport workers, the company said.
- The company may use an adjacent shaft to hoist the workers to the surface, although there’s currently no estimate for when that may happen, a spokesman said.
Key Insights
- Some rails being transported underground fell down the shaft and have blocked it, said spokesman James Wellsted. Sibanye is assessing the shaft infrastructure, which may take a couple of hours, he said. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.
- The workers entered the mine this morning and the incident happened around lunch time, around when they’d normally be ending their shift, he said.
- The incident may revive concerns about safety at Sibanye, which last year experienced a spike in fatal accidents. About 1,000 workers were also trapped underground for more than a day at one of its gold mines in February 2018 after a power failure.
Market Reaction
- Sibanye fell as much as 4.1 percent and traded 2.7 percent lower by 4:31 p.m. in Johannesburg.
To contact the reporter on this story: Felix Njini in Johannesburg at fnjini@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Liezel Hill, John Viljoen
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.