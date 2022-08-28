Sichuan Restores Most Industrial Power Use After Two-Week Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- China’s southwestern province of Sichuan restored most power supplies for industries and businesses by Sunday noon after restrictions lasting about two weeks, according to state television.

Power use at large-scale industries is gradually resuming except for those with excessive energy consumption, the report said, citing State Grid Corp. of China. Large-scale industries will fully resume once water supplies to hydro-power stations in Sichuan improve.

Lower temperatures and rain helped to ease the power shortage, the report said. Hydro-power output rose to 460 million kilowatt hours Sunday, 9.5% above the lowest level earlier when the province adopted power restrictions.

Toyota Motor Corp. and electronics manufacturer Foxconn have restarted factories in Sichuan, Nikkei reported earlier.

