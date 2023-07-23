(Bloomberg) -- Catania Airport in Sicily is struggling to restore services after a fire last week, adding to woes for travelers affected by the heat wave in much of Italy.

Flights from and to the Catania Airport were suspended due to the fire that broke on the night of July 16. The airport’s terminal C has since reopened with limited traffic, with operations significantly affected as several flights have been canceled or rescheduled to other airports, such as Palermo and Trapani’s.

Southern Europe has been baking in intense heat, with near record temperatures in parts of Italy including the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, and other countries, while wildfires continue to rage in Greece, where authorities are trying to evacuate almost 20,000 people from the island of Rhodes.

UK leisure carrier Jet2 Plc on Sunday said it’s withdrawing and canceling all its flights to Catania until August 3. Low-cost carriers EasyJet Plc and Ryanair Holdings Plc. have also warned travelers of disruptions. Passengers were left scrambling to figure out when and from where their flights would take off.

Cleaning and reclamation activities at Catania’s terminal A have started, the hub’s management company SAC said on Friday, without providing a date for the full reopening of the airport.

