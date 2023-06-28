(Bloomberg) -- Remember what the Hamptons were like a couple dozen years ago? Before Gucci and Prada moved in and eight-digit home prices routinely broke records?

Probably not. For a quick refresh, simply drive over to Long Island, New York’s sandy, farm-dotted North Fork, the 30-mile-long peninsula that’s separated from the glitz and the megamansions by Peconic Bay and Gardiners Bay. The area’s unmanicured aesthetic recalls what tony East Hampton once embodied. Now the region’s emerging dining and winery scene is an excellent alternative to the blingy enclave across the water.

The bucolic setting is more appealing than “a long traffic line to the next party in Montauk,” maintains Dulcinea Benson, co-owner of Greenport’s new mini Italian market and osteria, Salumeria Sarto.

Sure, top New York chefs have been operating in the North Fork for a few years. John Fraser, whose empire stretches from New York to Tampa, took over the seasonal North Fork Table & Inn three years ago. (And way before that, New York City star chefs Claudia Fleming and the late Gerry Hayden made the place a destination.)

But this season has seen a particular influx of veteran operators that highlight the area’s excellent local seafood and produce.

One is Zach Erdem, the Turkish restaurateur behind Southampton destination spots Blu Mar and 75 Main, who recognizes the similarities between the two Long Island stretches. He chose to open three new businesses in the North Fork in the past two months because of the scenic beauty, vineyards, and farm-to-table culinary scene—the same reasons he launched 75 Main in Southampton 14 years ago.

“I believed in the Hamptons, and today my answer is for the North Fork. I believe in the North Fork, that there is a future there,” he says.

His new restaurants are part of the region’s new wave. Read on to know where you should be eating this summer.

Little Fish, Southold

Perched a stone’s throw from Kenney’s Beach, Arden Gardell’s aptly themed beachy seafood spot—outfitted with lime green craftsman chairs and powder-pink walls—is the laid-back sibling to 668 The Gig Shack, his family’s seafood restaurant in Montauk. The menu at this casual bungalow, helmed by Ryan Barth-Dwyer, specializes in New American seaside plates from spicy tuna tartare taquitos to monkfish tikka masala. Fruit-forward cocktails reign, like a strawberry riff on a classic jungle bird, spiked with rum, Campari, lime juice and brown sugar.

Salumeria Sarto, Greenport

Every little town could use a Salumeria Sarto, the charming, month-old Italian food market and 16-seat osteria in the heart of Greenport. It boasts the same kind of rustic charm—aged oak floors, distressed farm tables and a vintage black and gold Berkel meat slicer that’s both aesthetic and functional—that owners Dulcinea Benson and chef Frank DeCarlo infused into Peasant, the Italian restaurant they used to own in SoHo.

Here they offer Italian cheeses and cured meats curated by Little Italy’s acclaimed DiPalo’s Fine Foods, including the famed milky mozzarella, plus olive oil and bottarga. During the day, they also have a rotating selection of sandwiches, such as a Florentine porchetta panino.

At 4 p.m. the cozy space flips into an osteria, and a seasonal light dinner menu rolls into place with such options as ricotta-stuffed zucchini flowers with anchovy dressing, and gnocchi with duck ragu. To drink, there are bitters-based cocktails and a smattering of wines from Long Island and Italy.

Minnow, New Suffolk

With walls of framed fish and ocean, the aquatic focus of Minnow is loud and clear; the message is pushed by co-owner Andrea Tese, a committed maritime conservationist and chef Jose Avila. He fires line-caught fish alongside local produce for such dishes as sherry-laced roasted carrots and grilled black sea bass with salsa verde. Options like organic Rhubarb Gin Fizzes stock the drinks list.

Minnow, which overlooks Peconic Bay, is also equipped with eight transient slips for boaters for want to dock up to the New Suffolk Waterfront, poised directly behind the eatery. There are scenic eating options both inside and out on the spacious patio, especially coveted around sunset.

Cafe 75, Greenport

Fans of the crème brûlée challah French toast at 75 Main in Southampton will be pleased to know that it’s now available in Greenport. Earlier this month, Hamptons restaurateur Zach Erdem opened Zey, a 10-room, beach-themed boutique hotel, with a cozy ground floor all-day eatery that’s near Zerdem (below). Café 75 shares other dishes with 75 Main, like honey-balsamic-roasted salmon and feta-flecked watermelon salad.

On a sunny day, the prime seats are the outdoor bistro tables. There’s not yet a liquor license, but you can BYOB.

Zerdem, Greenport

In May, Erdem expanded to Greenport, taking over an original craftsman-style space on Main Street. The light interior refresh included a new whitewashed interior with palm trees (Erdem plans additional renovations this winter). The Mediterranean restaurant, helmed by Turkish chef Emre Yesil, boasts a Mykonos-inspired seafood menu. Tzatziki is served with fried pita chips, and the fish—from swordfish to branzino—is simply grilled. They’re served alongside such cocktails as No Fo Passion, which mixes tequila, passionfruit purée and agave.

Washington Squares at Macari Vineyards, Mattituck

Chef Dan Kluger is on a roll. On the heels of launching his New American spot Greywind in Hudson Yards, the chef is now exporting Washington Squares, his Grandma-style pan pizza pop up, to the North Fork. Kluger’s square pies will be available at Mattituck’s Macari Vineyards’ tasting room every weekend through the summer. On offer: a mix of classic and seasonal slices and pies, from the “O.G.,” a chili-laced riff on the margherita with tomato, ricotta, mozzarella and basil, to Kluger’s iteration of Greek spanakopita flipped into a spinach and feta pizza, accented with fontina cheese and pickled jalapeños.

