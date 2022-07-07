(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s shrinking pork output could be about to make bacon more expensive.

Meat inflation is already running hot and the continent’s livestock farmers face a number of challenges. They include surging feed costs due to the fallout of the war in Ukraine and rising environmental concerns about production and consumption.

Plus, several producers -- like Germany -- are grappling to contain deadly swine-fever outbreaks that have stifled exports.

That means pork output could drop 4.7% this year, according to a European Commission report. The higher costs facing the bloc’s farmers are likely to ripple through to grocery stores, it said. Meat prices have already surged in the European Union, rising 10% year-on-year in May. That’s an all-time high in data spanning 25 years.

“The increase in producer prices of agricultural commodities is expected to continue being reflected in food consumer prices,” the commission said. “European consumers could move away from higher value products to cheaper ones to manage food inflation.”

