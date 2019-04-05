Top Stories
What’s the biggest risk facing SNC-Lavalin?
BNN Bloomberg Picks
How Canada’s wealthiest got rich, and where they’re putting their money
6:05
Is carbon tax bad for business? Here’s how some Canadian firms are adapting
6:44
How hockey and 'Mayochup' are helping to boost Twitter’s ad business
2:04
Canada has 'lost brand value over past few years': TD CEO
China canola spat spurs 'fear factor' drop in Canada pea prices
1:54
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to keep 75% of his stock in divorce
Apr 5
‘Our story is maturing’: Aurora Cannabis eyes tie-ups, and promises profitability4:40
Aurora Cannabis Inc. is looking for a dance partner – it’s just in no rush to get to the party.
Apr 510:09
Canada's job run stalls in March with first drop in seven months
Statistics Canada says the economy lost 7,200 jobs in March, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 5.8 per cent.
Apr 5
Boeing to cut 737 production by 19% as crash halts deliveries
Boeing Co. will cut output of its 737 jetliners by mid-April and is creating a special board panel to review safety and design after two fatal crashes prompted regulators worldwide to ground the newest and best-selling member of the aircraft family.
Apr 5
Trump attorney demands Treasury withhold tax returns
One of Donald Trump’s attorneys recommended to the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS that they not turn over to Congress the president’s tax returns until the Justice Department can issue a formal opinion on whether House Democrats’ request is legal.
Apr 5
Personal Investor: Ottawa expands deposit protection for savers3:24
Your Personal Investor Dale Jackson looks at changes the federal government is making when it comes to deposit insurance.
Sep 13
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to keep 75% of his stock in divorce1:54
Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will retain 75 percent of his stock in the company following his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos, to whom he has been married for 25 years, the couple announced Thursday on Twitter.
Apr 545:08
Talking Tax with Bruce Ball
Talking Tax with Bruce Ball, vice-president of taxation at CPA Canada.
Apr 5
Keystone XL opponents ask judge to strike down Trump's permit
Opponents of the long-stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline asked a federal court Friday in a lawsuit to declare President Donald Trump acted illegally when he issued a new permit for the project in a bid to get around an earlier court ruling.
Apr 4
Canadian home prices to stay flat through spring market: Royal LePage4:43
“There is a silver lining here ... This slowdown gives buyers, and first-time buyers in particular, an opportunity to buy real estate in our country’s largest cities.”
Apr 4
RBC CEO calls for pipelines at ‘critical time’ for Canada3:06
"We're at a critical time in our country's history," warned Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay in a speech Thursday.
Apr 5
Saudi Aramco set for US$10B debt deal touted by Jamie Dimon
In a bond sale closely watched by investors globally, Saudi Aramco and its bankers are preparing to kick off what could be at least a US$10 billion offering next week. Early indications suggest investors are already crowding in.
Apr 5
Apple rises for 8th day, longest streak since September
Apple Inc. shares rose for an eighth straight session on Friday, putting the iPhone maker on track for its longest winning streak since a nine-day advance that ended in September.
Apr 3
The iPhone-only, decentralized leadership style of Twitter’s Jack Dorsey12:22
In a wide-ranging interview, Jack Dorsey shares his thoughts on the future of Twitter, his management and leadership style and what he really thinks about Tesla's Elon Musk. '
Apr 52:12
WestJet, regional pilots land tentative collective bargaining agreement
The Calgary-based airline says the deal with WestJet Encore pilots will be presented to the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) for ratification. WestJet did not disclose details of the agreement.
Apr 53:22
B.C. government to consider 'relief' for record gas prices: Horgan
Premier John Horgan says the B.C. government will consider "some relief" for those who can't afford record high gas prices.
Apr 5
Tesla board probed allegation that Elon Musk pushed employee
A day after handing in his resignation from Tesla Inc., a senior leader returned to work last September to tie up loose ends and say goodbye to his colleagues.
Apr 4
Debt backed by consumers paying 40% lure yield-hungry in Canada
Canada’s bond market is churning out issues backed by increasingly riskier assets -- and yield-starved investors are lapping them up.
Apr 5
Trump says Fed should cut rates, stop shrinking balance sheet
President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates and stop shrinking its balance sheet, maintaining his pressure on the central bank over its monetary policy.
Apr 5
United Air makes mile redemptions subject to supply and demand
United Continental Holdings Inc. will stop publishing charts showing the miles needed to obtain tickets through its frequent flyer program, allowing for a wider -- and more expensive -- range of prices.
Apr 5
BMW warns of US$1.1B-plus charge related to antitrust claim
BMW AG said it’s likely to take a charge exceeding 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) related to the European Union’s investigation into German automakers allegedly colluding to delay the rollout of cleaner-emission cars.
Apr 53:09
Corus beats Q2 estimates; television business boosts revenue
Corus Entertainment Inc. beat expectations as it reported its second-quarter revenue rose compared with a year ago, boosted by gains in its television business.
Apr 2
The prospect of bad monetary policy is keeping Ontario Teachers’ CEO awake7:53
If you ask Ron Mock what’s keeping him up at night, his answer is two-fold: The possibility of bad policy decisions and irrational trade moves.
