Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Jun 25, 2020

    Sidewalk Labs said to cut about half of Toronto workforce

    Natalie Wong, Bloomberg News

    'I’m sorry this didn’t happen': Mayor Tory on Sidewalk Labs exiting waterfront

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Sidewalk Labs, an urban innovation unit at Alphabet Inc., has laid off about 20 people, according to people familiar with the matter.

    The job cuts, which amount to approximately 13 per cent of the company’s roughly 150 employees, are mostly in the company’s Toronto operation, where about a dozen workers remain, one of the people said.

    New York-based Sidewalk recently shuttered its project to create a so-called city of the future on Toronto’s waterfront, citing the pandemic’s impact on real estate prices. The firm’s office in the Canadian city, which has been closed since the pandemic starts, will not reopen, one of the people said.

    Sidewalk is shifting its focus to sustainable building, according to a representative for the firm.

    “As excited as we are for the future, we are sad that this shift in focus means we will say goodbye to some of our incredibly talented team members,” Sidewalk said in a statement. “Many of our Toronto-based team will continue with Sidewalk Labs as we enter our next phase.”