(Bloomberg) -- Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s attempt to force Georgia officials to allow a forensic examination of voting machines that she claims are central to a vast and implausible election fraud conspiracy will get an expedited review from the federal appeals court in Atlanta.

Powell appealed after a judge declined to immediately grant her request for a temporary restraining order forcing audits of Georgia’s Dominion Voting Systems Inc. machines, which she claims have ties to “communist money” and the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. The court on Wednesday granted her emergency motion to expedite briefings on whether it will even hear the case at such an early stage.

Powell’s grammatically flawed request, filed earlier on Wednesday on behalf of about a dozen Trump voters, said the stakes “could not be higher” because “massive election fraud has occurred throughout the Georgia in this past November in the context of voting machines using Dominion software.”

A hearing that was set for Friday in federal court on Powell’s underlying motion to decertify Georgia’s election result was delayed by the appeal. President-elect Joe Biden won the state’s 16 electoral votes by more than 12,600 ballots.

