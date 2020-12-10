(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin became the latest to dismiss a lawsuit brought by ex-Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on behalf of disgruntled Republican voters alleging a vast and implausible election-fraud conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Judge Pamela Pepper in Milwaukee on Wednesday night granted a dismissal request by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who argued the complaint was “rampant with wild speculation and conspiratorial conclusions, and simply without any basis in law or fact.”

Pepper said ruling for Powell would take the court “outside the limits” of both the Constitution and its oath to uphold the law.

“Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country,” the judge wrote. “One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the ‘why.’ But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks.”

Powell had asked to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin, alleging hundreds of Democratic election workers in swing-state cities had conspired to flip votes with help from corrupt voting machines allegedly infiltrated by agents from Iran and China.

The ruling is the latest setback for Powell, who has vowed to take her lawsuits filed on behalf of Republican voters to the U.S. Supreme Court. Similar suits she filed in Georgia and Arizona were both dismissed, and a federal judge in Michigan denied her motion for an injunction against state officials, calling her case “conjecture and speculation.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign has a separate suit in Wisconsin federal court challenging mail-in voting in the state, which Biden won by around 20,000 votes.

(Corrects date of decision in second paragraph)

