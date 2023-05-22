(Bloomberg) -- Attorney ethics enforcers in Texas are appealing the dismissal of their complaint against Donald Trump ally Sidney Powell over her failed legal efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A state court judge earlier this month rejected a request by the Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline to reconsider a February order tossing out the ethics case against Powell. The commission filed notice Friday that it is taking the fight to the Court of Appeals for the Fifth District of Texas.

Powell played a lead role in pursuing failed legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s wins in multiple battleground states. She became one of the strongest proponents of false election fraud conspiracy theories, including that voting machines had flipped votes from Trump to Biden. The lawyer discipline commission accused her of professional misconduct.

Judge Andrea Bouressa previously denied Powell’s motion to dismiss the ethics case. But in February she entered a judgment in Powell’s favor, finding that “numerous defects” in the commission’s court filings meant she couldn’t consider much of the evidence they had presented and that the bar regulators failed to respond to Powell’s other challenges to the claims against her.

The commission’s attorneys urged Bouressa to reconsider her rulings, arguing that any mistakes in how they had labeled exhibits were “inadvertent” and that the court still had the ability to consider the evidence. They also accused Powell of “persistent failure” to fully meet her obligations to turn over materials to the commission.

As the Texas case goes up on appeal, Powell separately is facing a new ethics case in Michigan, also related to her post-election legal activities.

Powell did not immediately return a request for comment.

