(Bloomberg) -- Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell asked a judge to dismiss a defamation suit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., the election software company she accused of hatching a vast conspiracy to steal the election for Democrats.

Powell’s request was filed Monday in federal court in Washington, arguing the company had failed to establish jurisdiction over her. She asked the judge to consider transferring the case to Texas if the motion to dismiss is denied.

