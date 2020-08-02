(Bloomberg) -- The $16.4 billion purchase of Varian Medical Systems not only gives Siemens Healthineers AG an entry into cancer treatment -- one of the hottest areas in medical technology -- but also opens a potential path into Germany’s benchmark DAX index.

“The byproduct could be the DAX notation, but it wasn’t why we did this deal,” Chief Financial Officer Jochen Schmitz told reporters on Sunday. “From today’s view, we think we could achieve regular entry by next year.”

The Erlangen, Germany-based maker of MRI machines and laboratory equipment announced Sunday it’s offering $177.50 a share for Palo Alto, California-based Varian, 24% more than its closing price on Friday. Bloomberg was first to report the offer on Saturday.

With Varian, Healthineers will gain market share in devices and software used for cancer therapy. Recent developments in radiation therapy, coupled with more precise imaging, have been linked to lower cancer death rates, which Healthineers CEO Bernd Montag said the company is keen to capitalize on.

“Varian will get access to our broad clinical data pool, which will enable us to more quickly develop a wider range of personalized and precise therapies,” Montag said in a call Sunday.

The deal is the biggest health-care acquisition this year.

Siemens Holding

The purchase will be financed through both debt and equity, Siemens Healthineers said. That includes a 15.2 billion-euro ($17.9 billion) bridge loan from parent Siemens AG, followed by a capital increase this year that Siemens won’t participate in.

As a result, the parent company’s stake in Healthineers will decline to about 72% from 85%, Siemens said.

Healthineers’ possible inclusion in the DAX index has been a burning question for investors and analysts since the company was brought to market by Siemens in 2018. Because of Healthineers’ small free share float, the company has been left out despite an almost 44 billion-euro market capitalization.

Joining Germany’s largest companies in the benchmark index would raise Healthineers’ profile with investors and signal further independence from Siemens. Acceptance into the index would also force the many investment funds that track the DAX to buy the company’s shares.

The index has seen more turmoil than usual recently, with Deutsche Lufthansa AG exiting after 32 years. Scandal-plagued Wirecard AG may be the next to depart.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.