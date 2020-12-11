OAKVILLE, Ont. - Siemens Canada says that it will pay out $3.4 million in one-time bonuses to Canadian workers in appreciation of their extra work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says the payments, which will go to all employees apart from senior managers by the end of this year, work out to about $1,550 per eligible employee.

The engineering firm, which makes energy and electrical systems, medical technology, and equipment for railways, construction and manufacturing in Canada, says it has about 2,500 employees and 24 office and plants across the country.

The announcement is part of the firm's 200-million euro (C$309-million) payout globally, and the company says the payments recognize that employees across Canada have faced additional burdens caused by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on wages, with the average hourly compensation nationwide down 11.6 per cent in the third quarter, according to Statistics Canada.

But Siemens Canada chief executive Faisal Kazi says the company was able to put on a strong performance this year, despite challenges from COVID-19.

“It has been an extremely difficult year for everyone both in industry and personally â€¦ we're deeply proud of our employees and would like to recognize their contributions in Canada as a huge thank you for their efforts,” said Kazi in a statement.