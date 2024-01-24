(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG gained the most in more than two months after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, a positive development following a series of debacles in the German manufacturer’s wind business.

The shares rose as much as 12.9% on Wednesday after the company reported €7.65 billion ($8.3 billion) in sales for the first fiscal quarter, slightly ahead of analyst expectations. It credited positive momentum in, among other things, gas services and grid technology units.

“We are looking at a good first quarter, and we believe that we are in line with expectations for the year as a whole,“ a Siemens Energy spokesperson said. “In the wind business, this means solving the quality problems in the onshore segment.”

Siemens Energy is still trying to get under control issues related to faulty wind turbines, which have dogged the company for years. During fiscal 2023, losses stemming from its Gamesa unit prompted a €4.59 billion negative result. The Spanish business plans to cut €400 million in costs by 2026, when the parent expects it will break even.

Wednesday’s share move was the steepest intraday gain since Oct. 30. The stock has climbed around 13% this year as Siemens Energy works on fixing the wind business. It had tumbled in 2023 after the company admitted to severe quality problems with the unit’s turbines.

Siemens Energy’s group orders in the first fiscal quarter were up 24% and ahead of expectations, especially in the grid technologies unit, Jefferies analysts led by Simon Toennessen said in a note.

Gamesa “was the only division to slightly miss on orders, coming 4% below consensus,” the analysts said.

The problems at Gamesa culminated late last year in the company seeking government help on funding guarantees after struggling to define the extent of necessary repairs, threatening to undermine winning new business in its other units.

Siemens Energy also confirmed its forecasts for the current fiscal year, citing benefits from project shifts that are common in the plant engineering business.

