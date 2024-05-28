(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Energy AG is weighing cutting 4,100 jobs at its troubled Gamesa wind turbine unit as the company enters talks with labor representatives on structural changes, according to people familiar with the discussions.

About 550 jobs could be cut at Gamesa locations in Denmark, while units in Spain could lose 430 jobs and Germany up to 370, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter isn’t public.

Siemens Energy said in a statement that the company has started negotiations on restructuring measures for Gamesa, but will announce results of talks only after discussing details with all parties involved.

The group has faced spiraling pressures from internal wind unit issues including repairs of defective turbines, which have caused billions of euros in losses.

In May, the company announced that it planned structural changes at the Gamesa wind turbine business including output reductions and job cuts, which it didn’t specify at the time.

The manufacturer plans to primarily focus on European and US markets, pinning its hopes on growing demand for offshore turbine helping offset slower sales of onshore turbines.

