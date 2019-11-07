(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Siemens AG said it expects a decline in market volume for some businesses next year amid a manufacturing downturn that has gathered steam in Europe.

The region’s largest engineering company gave its gloomier outlook after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization from industrial businesses rose 20% to 2.64 billion euros ($2.92 billion), according to a statement Thursday. Analysts had expected 2.36 billion euros.

The German company said its software and automation division, called digital industries, would face “continued weakness” in its most important markets, particularly the automotive and machine tool industries.

Siemens’s businesses are exposed to a slump that has hit the car industry particularly hard. The maker of factory equipment and software depends on investment by companies, which often drops during a downturn.

The spinoff of the gas and power division is on track for next year, the company said. Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser has spearheaded a breakup of its conglomerate structure into a holding of core businesses and stakes in listed former units.

Siemens already warned in August of a sharp deterioration in some markets that was going to make full-year goals harder to reach.

Earnings Highlights

Revenue rose 8% to 24.52 billion euros. Analysts had predicted 22.96 billion euros.

Orders rose 2% on a comparable basis

Siemens gave targets for division margins for the next fiscal year

To contact the reporter on this story: Oliver Sachgau in Munich at osachgau@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.