(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA has agreed to sell its European onshore wind portfolio to British energy company SSE Plc for 580 million euros ($626 million).

The deal includes 3.9 gigawatts of onshore wind projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece and the possibility of developing 1 gigawatt of solar at the same sites, according to a statement on Tuesday. The transaction will help Siemens Gamesa shore up its finances after a run of profit warnings.

“Our South European project development team has built an excellent and unique portfolio of wind projects in four countries over the years; as a result, there has been very strong market interest for this portfolio,” Jochen Eickholt, chief executive officer of Siemens Gamesa, said in a statement.

Eickholt was promoted in March to try to turn the company around after project delays and cost overruns led to profit warnings at the wind-turbine subsidiary of Siemens Energy AG. Turbine makers are grappling with rising commodity costs and pandemic-related disruptions to supply chains. Surging prices for energy, steel and copper have squeezed profit at Siemens Gamesa and its rivals.

SSE is building the world’s biggest offshore wind farm and plans to invest 12.5 billion pounds in clean energy projects by 2026. The deal will almost double SSE’s existing portfolio of 4 gigawatts of renewables projects. The Perth, Scotland-based company aims to have around 500 megawatts of renewable projects from the new portfolio operational by March 2026, with a further 500 megawatts in construction.

The deal “will provide a real springboard for our expansion plans in Europe across wind, solar, batteries and hydrogen,” said Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE’s renewables unit.

SSE Renewables will also take on a team of around 40 employees from Siemens Gamesa. The transaction is likely to complete by the end of September 2022, subject to foreign direct investment and regulatory approvals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.