(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, the embattled Spanish wind turbine maker, is mulling the sale of two manufacturing subsidiaries as it seeks to turn its business around, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zamudio, Spain-based Siemens Gamesa is considering the sale of its Gearbox and Gamesa Electric plants, which manufacture components used by the firm, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions aren’t public.

No sales process has started and the company could still decide against going ahead with a sale, according to the people. The Gearbox and Electric units employ about 1,400 workers.

A spokesperson for Siemens Gamesa declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. A representative for Siemens Energy AG, Siemens Gamesa’s parent company, also declined to comment.

Siemens Energy, which controls Siemens Gamesa with a 67% stake, is looking to buy the shares it doesn’t own and delist the company from the Madrid exchange, as part of a broader attempt to turn the Spanish manufacturer around after years of financial struggles and technical issues.

Siemens Gamesa in August posted the latest in a series of profit warnings, driven by surging commodities prices and supply chain problems. The company is also in the process of cutting about 2,900 jobs.

The manufacturer earlier this month dismissed the chief executive officer at its loss-making onshore unit, which had been at the heart of many of its issues in recent years, as the unit struggled with the ramp-up of a new onshore platform known as 5.X.

If a sale goes ahead, Siemens Gamesa would seek to retain a supply agreement with the buyers of the two units, according to one of the people. Gearbox has five plants in Spain, while Electric has three in Spain, two in China, two in India and one in Brazil.

--With assistance from Alonso Soto and Wilfried Eckl-Dorna.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.