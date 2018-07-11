(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA won an order to supply wind turbines to two South African farms, benefiting from the nation’s plan to speed up its shift to clean power.

The Spanish-German company will deliver 109 turbines with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts to Irish developer Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd., the company said Wednesday.

Siemens Gamesa will start delivery next year of its SWT-2.3-108 turbines to Mainstream’s 140-megawatt plant near Springbok, in the Northern Cape, and to a 110-megawatt plant in the Ceres region in the Western Cape.

The projects won capacity in a government power auction, Siemens Gamesa said. Soon after being sworn in earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved a raft of stalled renewable energy contracts.

