Siemens Energy AG on Sunday transferred a Canadian export license to Gazprom PJSC that allows turbines for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to be repaired and transported, Kommersant said, citing people it didn’t identify.

Paperwork delays meant that the turbine missed a ferry sailing on Saturday from Germany to Helsinki, but if the parties are able to exchange documents, transportation may happen in the next few days, the Russian newspaper reported.

The turbine delivery’s may not result in increased gas flow via Nord Stream 1, though, as other equipment also needs maintenance, Kommersant said. Siemens and Gazprom weren’t immediately able to comment to the paper.

