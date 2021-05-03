(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Healthineers AG raised its full-year guidance amid strong sales of coronavirus testing equipment and rebounding demand for hospital treatment.

The company said it expects 2021 revenue growth of 14% to 17%, up from a previous projection for an 8% to 12% increase. Demand is surging for rapid coronavirus testing equipment, now seen by the company at more than double its previous expectations.

The widespread use of the testing kits, which allow businesses and services to reopen before vaccination programs are completed, has given Siemens Healthineers a boost amid delays in elective treatment due to the pandemic. Demand for the core hospital equipment products is expected rise as health treatment returns to more normal levels, the company said.

“We will see a revenue rebound in the U.S. in the coming quarters,” Siemens Healthineers Chief Financial Officer Jochen Schmitz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, adding that European and Asian markets had already recovered.

The raised guidance is a boost for Siemens Healthineers’ management as it prepares to close the purchase of Varian Medical Systems to gain access to devices and software used in cancer treatment. Recent developments in radiation therapy, coupled with more precise imaging, have been linked to lower death rates, a trend on which the German maker of MRI machines and laboratory equipment is keen to capitalize.

Siemens Healthineers also lifted its adjusted earnings per share outlook to between 1.90 euros ($2.28) and 2.05 euros, compared with 1.63 euros to 1.82 euros. The company’s stock has gained 13% since the start of the year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.