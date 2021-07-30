(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Healthineers AG raised its full-year guidance for the third time this year after sales of its rapid coronavirus testing kits hit a peak in the third quarter.

The company now sees comparable revenue growth of between 17% and 19%, up from a range of 14% to 17% projected previously. It also slightly raised its adjusted basic earnings per share forecast to between 1.95 euros and 2.05 euros.

That’s after free cash flow more than doubled in the period, to 852 million euros ($1 billion), bolstered by sales of rapid Covid-19 antigen testing kits.

