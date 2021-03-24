(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Healthineers AG is looking to raise 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in a private placement of new shares to refinance a bridge facility for its purchase of Varian Medical Systems.

The offer represents about 4.5% of the company’s current share capital, according to a statement Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers agreed to buy Varian Medical Systems for about $16.4 billion in cash last year, gaining a sizable market share in the rapidly growing field of cancer treatment.

The deal comes months after Siemens Healthineers raised 2.73 billion euros to fund the deal. The company said it does not plan any further placement of shares for the financing of the planned acquisition.

An investor has committed to taking up 16% to 17% of the target offer size at the current market price. Siemens Healthineers shares closed at 46.38 euros on Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG are joint global coordinators. Berenberg, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and UniCredit SpA are joint bookrunners. Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are co-bookrunners.

