(Bloomberg) -- Siemens Healthineers AG is reviewing its diagnostics segment as the German company seeks to streamline its operations, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Frankfurt-listed Siemens Healthineers is working with advisers to study options for the division, according to the people. The review could lead to a sale or carve-out of its in-vitro diagnostics operations, which test samples of blood and tissue to identify diseases and infections, they said. The stock rose as much as 4.7% Friday morning to the highest in three months.

The business could be valued at as much as $8 billion and would likely attract interest from private equity firms, the people said.

Siemens Healthineers’ separate imaging division, which isn’t part of the review, provides X-ray machines, MRI scanners and ultrasound gear. It also has a Varian unit focused on cancer-care technologies, as well as an advanced therapies division that provides equipment for minimally invasive clinical procedures.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Siemens Healthineers could still decide to retain the assets, the people said. A representative for Siemens Healthineers declined to comment.

Siemens Healthineers has a market value of more than €53.5 billion ($56.9 billion). The company’s largest shareholder is German engineering group Siemens AG with a roughly 75% stake.

Adjusted revenue across Siemens Healthineers’s diagnostics division dropped by about a fifth to €1.1 billion in its fiscal third quarter because of falling contributions from rapid Covid-19 antigen tests.

Any divestment would add to $248 billion worth of deals targeting health-care companies this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That figure is up about 10% on the same period in 2022, the data show, making health care one of the few sectors defying the broader slump in mergers and acquisitions.

--With assistance from Ruth David.

(Updates with shares)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.