(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG is closing in on a deal reportedly worth about 13 billion euros ($15 billion) to build power stations in Iraq that would increase the country’s generating capacity by about half in the next four years.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi in Baghdad Sunday to discuss a plan to install 11 gigawatts of power generation capacity and create thousands of jobs, the company said Monday in a statement. The company didn’t confirm the value of the contract, which was reported by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“We have had a series of meetings and positive feedback from the government for the development of power infrastructure in the country,” Siemens said. “Repowering Iraq is a core element in the roadmap but it extends far beyond that.”

The contract would come as a boost for Siemens’s struggling power and gas division, where Kaeser is cutting thousands of jobs amid a sharp slump in orders. General Electric Co. is also hurting from the decline in its own rival operations that make equipment for power plants. The downturn has been accelerated amid a global shift to renewable energy sources.

Kaeser told CNBC that the company would move quickly over the next three months to bring power to 300,000 people as part of the bigger project.

Siemens shares rose 0.3 percent to 110.56 euros at 9:31 a.m. In Frankfurt, paring losses since the start of the year to 4.8 percent.

To contact the reporters on this story: Eyk Henning in Frankfurt at ehenning1@bloomberg.net;Tara Patel in Paris at tpatel2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel, Chad Thomas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.