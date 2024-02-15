(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG has sold Europe’s largest corporate bond offering in a year on the heels of a credit-rating upgrade.

The engineering and manufacturing company raised €5 billion ($5.4 billion) from a four-part bond deal, with maturities between 4.75 years and 20 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. It drew a final total €15.8 billion of bids, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak.

Investors piled into the offering after Siemens’s long-term credit rating was upgraded this week to AA- from A+ by S&P Global Ratings, which pointed to structural improvement and higher resilience in profitability and cashflow. The 20-year tenor saw the most interest at more than €6 billion of demand, enabling the firm to shave 37 basis points off pricing from initial guidance.

It was an opportunity for funds to grab this tenor as borrowers in the region don’t often sell such long maturities. In fact, it’s the longest euro-denominated corporate bond in three months, and there were only 11 senior deals with 20-year tenors last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bumper offer boosts corporate sales this year to €64 billion, though that only makes up 14.5% of the record bond issuance across all sectors. While there’s been a slow start for corporate issuance in the region, with many firms held back by blackout periods ahead of earnings releases, sales are expected to pick up.

Siemens’ earnings this month showed the company, along with the rest of the industrial sector, is still grappling with weaker demand in China. It’s weighing a carve-off of its heavy duty electric motors business Innomotics, with direct lenders and banks working on proposals to provide a debt package worth at least €1.2 billion.

While its current bond sale was the biggest in Europe since International Business Machines Corp.’s five-parter in January 2023, it still pales in comparison with some of the issuance in the US market.

On Wednesday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. sold $13 billion of bonds in nine parts, gathering orders exceeding $85 billion, to help finance its acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and RayzeBio Inc. Also this year, IBM sold a seven-part deal raising $5.5 billion, and Eli Lilly & Co. a five-part deal for $6.5 billion.

