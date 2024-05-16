(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG saw demand for factory-automation products in China weaken further as the German company continued its shift away from heavy-equipment manufacturing with the €3.5 billion sale of its large-motor business.

Siemens kept its overall outlook for the year unchanged but lowered guidance for its key digital industries unit, saying revenue there could decline as much as 8% this year.

Siemens and other manufacturers are still grappling with weaker demand in China, where inflation, higher interest rates and a real estate glut are dragging on business. Gains in the US — largely from smart infrastructure sales to data-center operators — weren’t enough to offset the decline in Asia and other regions.

“In China, private consumption is not picking up and the construction sector, which was driving momentum, is really going down,” Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “This, all together, is holding China back.”

Siemens shares fell as much as 6.8% on Thursday. The stock has gained about 17% over the past year as it has focused more on its higher-margin businesses.

Revenue on a comparable basis reached €19.2 billion ($20.9 billion) in the three months through March, just short of the same period last year, Siemens said. Orders declined 12%.



The high-single-digit cut to DI’s organic sales guidance and the midpoint of its margin view of 18-21% seem worse than expected after higher-margin product volumes fell sharply.



Siemens previously said it expected China’s economy to recover in the second half with Beijing’s push to boost high-tech manufacturing. On Thursday, however, the company cautioned that its customers will continue to destock in the coming months, weighing on orders.

The downgrade of its digital industries outlook “is not a major surprise, although slightly worse than expectations,” RBC analyst Mark Fielding said in a note.

Meanwhile, Busch is making strides in Siemens’ plan to exit heavy equipment and shift to higher-margin, software-driven product lines to catch up to the profitability levels or competitors. The company said Thursday it had reached a deal to sell its Innomotics unit, which makes heavy-duty electric motors in ships and mining equipment, to KPS Capital Partners for €3.5 billion.

The potential deal was reported earlier by Bloomberg News. New York-based KPS is known in Germany for the acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s Waupaca iron foundry in 2012 and the subsequent sale to Hitachi Metals Ltd. More recently in Germany, KPS agreed to acquire Sport Group TopCo GmbH, a maker of artificial surfaces for sports.

Siemens has offloaded most of the smaller divisions destined for divestment, alongside spinoffs of businesses like gas turbine maker Siemens Energy and health-care equipment maker Siemens Healthineers AG.

