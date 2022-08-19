(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Siemens Energy and Russia’s Gazprom PJSC are turning their dispute over a stranded gas turbine into a battle of the bands.

The equipment is an integral part of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia, but it’s been stuck in Germany as the nations argue about whether it’s subject to sanctions triggered by the invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom has cited turbine issues as a reason for the reduced deliveries stoking Europe’s energy crisis.

After weeks of back and forth, Siemens took to Twitter and posted a picture of the “lonely” component in Mulheim with a suggestion to create a Spotify playlist “to do the poor thing a favor.” Its first track: “So Lonely” by The Police.

Russia’s gas producer replied Friday with the Judas Priest track “Breaking the Law.”

Gas Heading for Another Weekly Rise Intensifies Europe’s Pain

The twitterverse kept building the set list with songs including Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence,” Queen’s “I Want to Break Free,” The Beatles’ “Back in the USSR” and Talking Heads’ “Road to Nowhere.” And if it’s not resolved soon, then “Coldest Winter” by Kanye West.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.