(Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up Siemens AG’s latest European bond market offering, showing support for the blue-chip credit even as industries and households face the worst energy crunch in decades.

The German engineering and manufacturing company garnered more than 10.2 billion euros ($10.2 billion) of bids for the 3 billion euros deal, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. Bids were skewed toward the bonds maturing in March 2025, the shorter of the four tenors on offer, the person said.

The energy crisis has left German industry particularly vulnerable due to its reliance on Russian gas, pushing up production costs and threatening margins. Industrial heavyweights are bracing for possible power shortages later this year amid higher inflation, with some companies even considering rationing supplies to ensure essential demand can be met.

Siemens’ four-part deal marks its first venture into Europe’s debt market since February, when it got 4.5 billion euros of orders for a three-part transaction. Because of its size, the offering by an issuer rated A1 by Moody’s Investors Service is a bellwether for investor appetite in what’s expected to be a busy week for new issuance.

A spokesperson for Siemens wasn’t available for comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Busy Day

It adds to a hectic day for sales in Europe, with 11 issuers marketing about 12 billion euros of fresh debt, signaling that the region’s bond market is ramping up after the summer break. A dozen mandates, including new deals for Banco Santander SA and Raiffeisen Bank International AG were also announced on Tuesday.

While proceeds from Siemens’ bonds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, the company needs cash to protect margins and navigate volatility in gas markets. It reported a quarterly net loss that was worse than expected earlier this month. Alongside Covestro AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, the company is included in a Citigroup Inc. basket of stocks sensitive to a gas shock that has underperformed Europe’s broader Stoxx 600 market this year.

Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of China Ltd, HSBC Holdings Plc, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, TD Securities Inc. and UniCredit SpA are working on the deal, the person familiar said.

(Updates throughout with deal terms)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.