(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG warned a sharp decline at the automation and energy units will make it harder to reach its sales target this year, with the effects of a broad manufacturing slump already showing in weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.

Europe’s largest engineering company also said Thursday its profit margin from the main industrial business is expected to be at the lower end of a goal. Profit fell 12% last quarter, a sign that the car industry’s woes and a more general economic malaise is reaching deeper into corporate Europe. The shares fell as much as 4%.

Siemens has suffered from a protracted slump in orders for large gas turbines due to a global shift to renewable energies. In recent quarters, it’s relied on earnings at the digital industries division, which supplies factories with equipment to automate. Now trade friction, a slowdown in economic growth in many regions and a slump in the car industry have made this more difficult for the Munich-based company.

Germany has been at the core of Europe’s year-long slowdown due to its focus on manufacturing and exports. Auto parts-maker Rheinmetall on Thursday said it’s less optimistic about its sales outlook while BMW AG’s profit dropped by a fifth on costs of developing electric cars.

Digital Drop

While Siemens’s total orders rose 8% to 24.5 billion euros in the latest quarter, they dropped 5% and 15% respectively at the digital and gas and power businesses, with revenue also dropping at those divisions. Demand from carmakers and machine-building industries deteriorated, with lower orders and sales in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, it said.

“It is difficult to reconcile owning Siemens for its world-class automation, software franchise when this is driving negative earnings,” Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Uglow wrote in a note.

“We’re taking countermeasures to secure our business’s profitability to the greatest extent possible,” Siemens Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said, adding that the auto sector won’t improve for at least three quarters.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser has supervised a large-scale breakup of the conglomerate structure, starting with a merger of the wind turbine division and a listing of the health-care division. The planned spinoff of the gas and power division will be completed in 2020. The German executive also tried and failed to merge his train-making division with that of rival Alstom SA. The move was partly motivated by the fate of rival conglomerate General Electric Co., which is showing signs of emerging from a deep slump.

Siemens’s new structure has greatly reduced the company’s need for people in central operations, where 2,500 job cuts are planned. In total, the company plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs, although Kaeser has said company also plans to hire about 20,000 in the same time. One of the highest profile departures came Wednesday when Siemens said Janina Kugel, head of human resources, will depart after 18 years with the company. She’s one of two woman on the management board.

Earnings Highlights

Adjusted Ebita from industrial businesses dropped 12% to 1.94 billion euros ($2.1 billion)

Mobility division orders rose 18%, bolstered by Russian train contract

The main industrial business margin is expected to be in the lower half of an 11% to 12% target after contracting to 9.6% in the three months through June.

