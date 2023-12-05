Dec 5, 2023
Sierra Leone Arrests Suspected Leader of Nov. 26 Foiled Coup
(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone has arrested a suspected leader of a coup attempt last week that resulted in the death of dozens, an army spokesman said Tuesday.
Amadu Koita, a member of ex-President Ernest Bai Koroma’s security guard, is under investigation for his links to the foiled coup, Col. Issa Bangura, said by phone from the capital, Freetown. Bangura says the investigation will determine whether Koita is the main culprit.
Gunmen on Nov. 26 staged an attack on a military armory and the main prison in Freetown, killing at least 20 people including 13 soldiers. The assault pushed President Julius Maada Bio to impose a nationwide curfew as security forces hunt for the assailants.
Last week’s attack was the second since the June 24 presidential election, in which Bio avoided a run-off. In August, the government said it had arrested several individuals, including members of the security forces and police, accused of plotting an attack against the state.
