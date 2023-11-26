(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone imposed a nationwide curfew as security forces continue their hunt for perpetrators who staged an attack on a key military base in the capital, Freetown.

“In the early hours of this morning, there was a breach of security at the military barracks at Wilberforce in Freetown,” President Julius Maada Bio said in a post on X. “We shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability.”

One assailant was killed and three soldiers were critically injured, Col. Issa Bangura, a spokesman for the army said by phone. An attempted prison break following the attack is now under control, he said.

Bio, 59, won a second mandate to lead the West African nation earlier this year. The results were rejected by the opposition and questioned by international observers including the US, which raised concerns about “irregularities in the election results.”

The military headquarters lies strategically near the presidential palace. Sunday’s attack comes after military takeovers in Gabon and Niger this year and others in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad over the past three years.

Bio, a retired military officer briefly led a military junta during an 11-year civil war that ended in 2002. The June election was the fifth since the end of civil war, which claimed 50,000 lives and devastated the economy.

