(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio declared a national emergency over a drug epidemic that poses an “existential threat” to the West African nation.

The scale of the threat posed by the narcotic known as kush is similar to the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic a decade ago that killed 11,000 people in the country as well as neighboring Guinea and Liberia, Bio said in a televised address.

“Our fight against kush should be a collective effort, which is why I’m setting up a national task force on drugs and substance abuse, with a particular focus on combating the rising kush crisis,” he said.

Scores of young Sierra Leoneans are addicted to kush, a form of synthetic cannabinoid often mixed with additives including acetone, the opioid tramadol and formaldehyde, a toxic chemical commonly used to preserve bodies in mortuaries.

The result is a potent and dangerously unpredictable mix that results in body sores and causes mental health issues, according to Annah Boombu Johnson, director at the City of Rest Rehabilitation Center. The facility is one of only two institutions in Sierra Leone — a country of 8 million people — that caters for drug addicts.

The use of the drug has become “like a pandemic,” she said by phone from the capital, Freetown, on Friday. Most of the center that Johnson works at was burned down in April 2023 by a patient and kush user being held there against his will, she added.

Many users suffer drowsiness when they take the drug and end up dying in traffic accidents.

“They’ll be sleep-walking, like zombies,” she said. “That’s how many are injured, or in the worst case killed. They’ll walk into the street and get run over or fall and injure themselves so badly.”

An uptick in the use of kush has also been reported in Liberia and Guinea, both of which share porous land borders with Sierra Leone.

Without efforts to tackle the emergency, its spread will threaten Sierra Leone’s bid to become a middle-income country by 2039, Bio said.

The president said the task force will conduct awareness campaigns, offer treatment and clamp down on the sale of the drug, which is cheap and easily accessible, according to health authorities and non-governmental organizations.

