(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma, who was charged with treason earlier this month, is free to travel to Nigeria for medical reasons.

“This humanitarian gesture does not in any way detract from the seriousness of the ongoing trials,” President Julius Maada Bio said in a televised address.

Koroma was charged on Jan. 3 with four offenses over his alleged involvement in a failed attempt by security forces to overthrow the government in November.

His trial, scheduled to start this week, has been postponed until his return, Bio said. It will resume on March 6, Koroma’s lawyer Ady Macauley said by phone.

“It reinforces our position that the trial is not a political witch hunt, but one aimed at unraveling the truth behind the events,” Bio said.

At least 21 people were killed and more than 2,000 prisoners escaped when gunmen attacked a military armory and overran prisons in Freetown on Nov. 26. Bio, who was reelected in disputed polls held in June, later described the attack as a coup attempt.

Koroma, 70, has denied the charges through his lawyers.

Nigeria had offered to host Koroma on a temporary basis, which he had accepted, on the condition that Sierra Leone dropped all “legal and administrative procedures” against him, according to a letter from the Economic Community of West African States seen by Bloomberg.

