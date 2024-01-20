(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone’s former president, who was charged with treason earlier this month, arrived in Nigeria on Friday, his lawyer said.

Ernest Bai Koroma, charged on Jan. 3 with four offenses over his alleged involvement in a failed attempt by security forces to overthrow the government in November, was granted approval this week to travel to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for unspecified medical reasons.

President Julius Maada Bio called the move a “humanitarian gesture” that didn’t take away from the seriousness of Koroma’s crimes.

Koroma, 70, was received in Abuja by Economic Community of West African States Commission President Omar Touray, his lawyer Ady Macauley said by phone from Freetown, the west African nation’s capital.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 2,000 prisoners escaped when gunmen attacked a military armory and overran prisons in Freetown on Nov. 26. Bio, who was reelected in disputed polls held in June, later said authorities had foiled a coup attempt.

Koroma, president of the African country from 2007 to 2018, has denied the charges through his lawyers.

