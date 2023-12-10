(Bloomberg) -- Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma was given restricted release over the weekend as an investigation continues into a foiled Nov. 26 coup.

“Koroma has been granted bail on self-recognizance and with the condition that he stays in the confines of his property at Goderich,” Chernor Bah, minister for information and civic education, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Koroma, 70, who ruled the West African nation from 2007 to 2018, was summoned by the police for questioning on Thursday, two days after his former security guard was arrested and accused of spearheading last month’s failed coup.

“The conditions include that he can’t step out of the house without the expressed permission of the inspector general of police,” Bah said in the post.

Koroma is scheduled to return to the police on Monday to continue the questioning.

--With assistance from Katarina Hoije.

