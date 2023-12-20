(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone lifted a nationwide curfew almost a month after an attack on army headquarters in the capital, Freetown, which President Julius Maada Bio said was an attempt to overthrow the government.

Authorities imposed a nighttime curfew on Nov. 27 as it searched for the attackers on the army armory near the presidential palace. At least 20 people were killed and more than 2,000 prisoners escaped when the gunmen attacked two detention facilities. Some detainees have since been captured or returned voluntarily.

The curfew was lifted ahead of the holiday season, the Ministry of Information and Civic Education said in a statement on X on Wednesday. Police and security forces continue the search for suspects while investigations into the attack are ongoing, the Information Minister Chernor Bah said last week.

