(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone appointed its third central bank bank governor in just over a year.

President Bio Julius Maada Bio named economics professor Kelfala Kallon to replace Patrick Conteh as governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone, according to a statement from the presidency. Conteh was appointed in July last year by former President Ernest Bai Koroma after the resignation of Kaifala Marah, who stepped down in March 2017 to contest this year’s election.

Maada Bio has pledged to tackle corruption as he campaigned for elections earlier this year and assumed office in April.

