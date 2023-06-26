(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio was heading for a second five-year term, weathering an economic crisis that’s sparked violent protests and calls for him to resign.

Bio, 59, garnered 56% support with 60% of the votes counted in a June 24 poll, while his nearest rival Samura Kamara got 42%, the electoral commission said in a statement on Monday. Bio needs 55% to avoid a run-off.

The vote tallying was marred by unrest in the capital, Freetown. One person was killed on Sunday as the military surrounded the opposition party headquarters where staff had gathered to tally polling station data, Cherif Mamadou, an adviser to Kamara, said by phone from Freetown.

“Live bullets were fired at my private office at the party headquarters,” Kamara wrote in a Twitter post including pictures he said showed bullet holes.

An army spokesman declined to comment when reached by phone. A police spokesman didn’t respond to calls and a text seeking comment.

Election observers from the EU and the Carter Centre said they were concerned over the lack of transparency in parts of the tabulation process.

Bio has faced widespread discontent over soaring living costs — the inflation rate reached 43% in April — and a lack of economic opportunities in the West African nation.

The leone has weakened by 39% against the dollar since the start of 2022, making it one of Africa’s worst-performing currencies. Almost 60% of Sierra Leone’s more than 8 million people live in poverty, and the youth unemployment is among the highest in West Africa.

The dire living conditions have triggered a series of anti-government protests. The most violent occurred on Aug. 10 last year, with Amnesty International logging at least 26 deaths.

Bio has promised to boost agriculture output to make Sierra Leone self-sufficient in rice, a staple food, revive the mining industry and create jobs for the youth. Kamara has criticized Bio for failing to attract foreign investment, leaving the country largely dependent on aid.

Besides having to kick start the economy, Bio’s new administration will have to bridge a growing divide between Sierra Leoneans from different regions and ethnic groups. Voting takes place largely along regional lines and here’s widespread belief that leaders favor their constituencies when it comes to dispensing investment and jobs.

