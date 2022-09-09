(Bloomberg) -- Siga Technologies Inc.’s antiviral Tpoxx is safe when used to treat symptoms of monkeypox, according to an early study that provides evidence for its use in helping alleviate painful sores caused by the viral disease that’s infected at least 20,000 Americans.

Tpoxx only has US Food and Drug Administration clearance for use against smallpox, and at the time the study was done, clinicians were required to follow up with patients after prescribing it for monkeypox. Reports indicated that only 3.5% of patients reported reactions to the medication, and all but one were non-serious. The findings were published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Government researchers also found that many patients started seeing improvement within three days of starting treatment with Tpoxx; however, there was no control group of untreated patients for comparison. While no no conclusions can be drawn regarding the effectiveness of the drug, the results support the use of Tpoxx in patients “with laboratory-confirmed or clinically diagnosed monkeypox,” the report says.

On Friday, the National Institutes of Health kicked off a separate study to further assess the effectiveness of Tpoxx for treating monkeypox; a similar study began in the UK last month.

As of Sept. 2, the US has shipped 37,000 courses of Tpoxx from the Strategic National Stockpile to help combat the monkeypox outbreak, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

