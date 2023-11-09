(Bloomberg) -- Signa Development Selection AG said it was aiming to boost cash by selling assets and clawing back part of the €600 million ($642 million) in funds lent to affiliated companies.

Board members, including Chief Executive Officer Timo Herzberg, held a conference call with investors on Thursday following a tumultuous week that has seen founder and majority owner Rene Benko hand over control to German restructuring expert Arndt Geiwitz.

The call lasted about 15 minutes and board members didn’t take questions, three people participating in the call not open to media told Bloomberg.

Signa Development’s financial receivables rose 45% to €659 million in the first half of the year. About €600 million of that amount relates to financial receivables owed by other Signa Group units, and the firm is seeking to get back €100 million soon, the company was said to have told investors.

“Short term focus will be the reduction of financial assets, in particular receivables against other entities in the wider Signa Group, stemming from ordinary course of business cash management operations,” the company said in a presentation to investors seen by Bloomberg.

The comments are some of the first indications for market participants into efforts — and difficulties - in restructuring the €23 billion ($24.6 billion) property empire.

Signa Development is the smaller unit of a sprawling conglomerate that co-owns the Chrysler Building in New York and London’s Selfridges department store.

Holders of Signa Development’s €300 million notes due 2026 have hired a legal adviser for potential negotiations with the company. Signa has tapped Rothschild & Co. and White & Case as advisers for its overhaul plans.

(Adds details on receivables in first and third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the percentage increase in the fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.