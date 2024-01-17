(Bloomberg) -- The insolvent Signa Group’s development unit plans to gradually sell assets to repay creditors and cease all new business.

A restructuring proposal put forward by the administrator of Signa Development Selection AG envisages short term sales for properties including a department store and parking plot in Frankfurt, and potential exits for others such as a luxury hotel in Vienna, according to a Jan. 15 report seen by Bloomberg News.

Key pillars of Rene Benko’s Austrian real estate and development group have fallen into insolvency as a rapid rise in interest rates hit valuations and made financing more expensive. In the case of Signa Development, cash transfers to other parts of the group pressured the unit’s own liquidity levels.

Signa Development and representatives for the administrator Andrea Fruhstorfer did not respond to requests for comment by Bloomberg News.

“The debtor’s restructuring concept does not envisage any new business, i.e. no acquisition or development of new properties,” said the insolvency administrator in the report. “The debtor’s sole focus is on structuring the existing real estate and investment portfolio and subsequently realizing it without time pressure while preserving as much value as possible.”

A number of the company’s projects have already opened their own insolvency proceedings in Germany, in some cases following pressure from creditors, under the aegis of provisional administrator Torsten Martini. These include a site on Berlin shopping street Schönhauser Allee, where a buyer declared its withdrawal from a purchase agreement after delays, and the German capital’s Urban Docks development.

Signa Development has a liquidity gap in the short-term of about €25 million ($27 million) to stabilize projects and avoid others filing for insolvency too, according to the report.

The firm’s plan was to raise €50 million in profit participation rights to meet those needs, yet there hadn’t been a final decision on whether to do so as of Jan. 15, the document showed. Erhard Grossnigg, a board member of Signa Development and Signa Prime, told reporters Monday that existing investors hadn’t committed to provided that funding.

On top of its insolvency, Signa Development is also facing a fight with bondholders over their ability to pursue claims against the firm, plus litigation. Three entities associated with Mubadala Investment Co PJSC have filed a claim at the International Court of Arbitration for over €700 million against it and other Signa entities. The company is due to respond by Feb. 14.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.