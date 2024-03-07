(Bloomberg) -- Rene Benko, the founder of the ailing Signa conglomerate, filed for personal insolvency at an Austrian court that was in the process of reviewing his personal finances.

Benko made the filing voluntarily, Norbert Wess, a lawyer for the businessman told Bloomberg by email, confirming earlier media reports by the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

The decision deepens the private fallout for the tycoon from the financial meltdown at his property and retail empire, large parts of which sought creditor protection last year.

Benko holds majority stakes in most Signa companies via Austrian private trusts, the Family Benko Private Foundation and Laura Private Foundation. He is also the beneficiary of the Ingbe Stiftung in neighboring Liechtenstein, according to Der Standard.

The filing comes ahead of a looming decision by the Innsbruck Regional Court on his personal finances, and may help Benko stay in control of any insolvency processes. Earlier this year, the Finanzprokurator, which serves as the Austrian government’s lawyer, asked the court to judge on Benko’s ability to pay, alleging he had failed to fully meet financial commitments made in the insolvency proceedings of Signa Holding GmbH.

Beyond his shareholdings, Benko has had a concealed role building one of Europe’s most prominent real estate groups, lapping up trophy assets, including stakes in London’s Selfridges department store and the Chrysler Building in New York.

He abandoned all formal management roles following a suspended prison sentence in 2013 for bribery, instead heading an informal advisory board until November 2023. Yet Benko acknowledged to insolvency administrators of Signa Prime that he was involved in substantial decisions, transactions and financing as a “key person,” according to a report by the court-appointed administrator seen by Bloomberg.

That may affect the perception of his liability in scrutiny of the company’s financial meltdown.

Some creditors, including the Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., have sought damages on their losses via arbitration that also targets Benko’s person.

