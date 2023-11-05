(Bloomberg) -- A key shareholder of Rene Benko’s €23 billion property empire is calling on his fellow investors to commit more funds to Signa Holding GmbH to allow an orderly rescue.

Austrian construction magnate Hans Peter Haselsteiner is emerging as a key force in efforts to restructure the company as it faces liquidity shortages that has led to some construction projects being halted.

Last week Haselsteiner and other shareholders asked Signa’s founder and majority owner Benko to hand over control to Arndt Geiwitz, a well-known German restructuring expert who has been advising the company. Benko agreed to a temporary transition of power on the condition that shareholders help fund the turnaround, Haselsteiner said Friday.

Now, the billionaire owner of Strabag SE is lobbying for those funding pledges from fellow investors, including German transportation tycoon Klaus-Michael Kuehne and pet shop founder Torsten Toeller, as well as the investment vehicles of France’s Peugeot family and Sweden’s Rausings.

“The company can be rescued. It’s not overly indebted, rather in a difficult liquidity situation.” Haselsteiner told the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper. Hopefully all shareholders will chip in, “otherwise it won’t work,” he was cited as saying.

Benko over the years has relied on external funding to grow Signa into one of Europe’s most prominent property owners. But rising interest rates and plunging real estate prices have made banks and other funders reluctant to pour in more money.

The Signa Prime Selection AG unit co-owns the Selfridges department store in London and is looking to build the Elbtower, Germany’s tallest building outside Frankfurt. It booked a €750 million ($805 million) net loss in 2022 after recording a €1.17 billion write-down on property valuations.

The prominent shareholders may have an incentive to pay up as equity investors tend to be at the back of the line for getting their money back in any insolvency.

Roland Berger, the German consultancy expert, has exercised a put option to sell back his 1.6% stake in Signa Prime, he told the Handelsblatt newspaper last month. Kuehne, who owns 10% of the company, has rejected calls to buy a direct stake in the suspended Elbtower project in his home town of Hamburg.

Now, Geiwitz will need to assess the size of the funding gaps. That process may take as long as three to four weeks, Haselsteiner was cited as saying.

Immediate maturities include a €200 million privately issued bond coming due at the end of November, and profit participation rights due at year-end, according to Signa Prime’s annual report.

“Nobody knows how big the amount will be” for shareholders, Haselsteiner told the Tyrolean newspaper. The company won’t be broken up, “but it will surely need to be slimmed down,” he said.

