(Bloomberg) -- Signa Holding GmbH named Ralf Schmitz as chief restructuring officer for the overhaul of the €23 billion ($24.5 billion) property empire that co-owns the Chrysler Building in New York.

Schmitz will join the management board and oversee “the operational implementation of the restructuring” at Signa’s two largest units, Prime and Development, the company said in a statement Friday. It aims to draw up a plan on the major restructuring steps by the end of the month

The announcement is the latest sign that Signa’s new advisory board chairman, Arndt Geiwitz, is taking steps to improve the firm’s difficult situation. Geiwitz was appointed this week after his predecessor, Signa majority owner Rene Benko, relinquished the role under pressure from other investors.

Rising interest rates and plunging valuations have hit Signa’s finances after two decades of aggressive expansion. European bank regulators are watching events out of concern a potential disorderly collapse could send ripples across already stretched commercial landlords.

“The quality of the Signa Prime portfolio is outstanding, and the prospects of the Development projects, located in the top locations of German-speaking metropolitan regions, are excellent,“ Geiwitz said in the statement.

Signa’s shareholders include Austrian construction magnate Hans Peter Haselsteiner and German transportation tycoon Klaus-Michael Kuehne. Arini, the hedge fund founded by former Credit Suisse debt trader Hamza Lemssouguer, is among the largest bondholders at one of its units.

Geiwitz will represent the interests of Benko’s family trust during the restructuring efforts.

(Corrects third paragraph to show Geiwitz was appointed this week and that Benko is his predecessor.)

